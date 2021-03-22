DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A call about a major accident ended with Dallas police discovering a 21-year-old woman had been run down by a driver on McKinney Avenue.
It was just after 2:00 a.m. on March 22 when officers found Jasmine Hassan had been hit by a vehicle in the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue.READ MORE: Motorist Finds Person Face Down At Dallas Intersection, Police Ask Public For Information As Victim Remains In Coma
The young woman was taken to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue but was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Up-And-Coming North Texas Country Singer Taylor Dee Killed In Rollover Crash
According to investigators, Hassan and a witnesses had left a business in the area. There was a man parked nearby, in a 2-door sedan, as the pair walked to their vehicle.
Police say there was a verbal argument between the three, that turned into a physical altercation between Hassan and the male suspect. At some point Hassan leaned into the driver’s window of the suspect’s vehicle, and with part of her body still inside the car, the man accelerated. The action caused Hassan to fall and the suspect ran over her with the vehicle.MORE NEWS: Forney HS Freshman JD Bowdoin Thriving Despite Severe Birth Defects
The suspect, described as a Latin male in his early 20’s, fled the scene westbound on McKinney Avenue.