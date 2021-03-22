PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – You may remember SeMarion Humphrey, from Plano.

He’s the middle schooler whose story went viral after his classmates bullied him at a sleepover, leading to criminal investigations.

Earlier this month, his mom expressed concern at a press conference that he would spend March, his birth month, upset.

That’s when a certain Dallas Cowboy player stepped in.

Offensive tackle Connor Williams, saw the story about SeMarion on CBS 11. He said he has a similar one, himself.

“He was bullied at a sleepover. I remember I was in the same situation in middle school,” Williams said. “Bless his heart for having to go through something even worse. It’s about me being there and supporting him.”

On Monday, March 22, Williams rolled out the red carpet and surprised SeMarion for his 14th birthday at Main Event.

He autographed some items, offered his support and helped him make some positive memories.

“I turned the corner and saw the red carpet…and then I saw Connor and I was like ‘Oh my God!’” SeMarion said.

SeMarion, had quit his school football team due to the bullying.

His mom, Summer Smith, says the best part was having someone like Connor show SeMarion what he can overcome.

“People can say I am sorry all the time, but when a person says ‘I’ve been where you are, but I overcame. That means so much,” Smith said.

“It makes me feel like, I can do all the things I want to do without anyone stopping me,” SeMarion said.