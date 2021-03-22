DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – State officials warn that pedestrian deaths are continuing to rise in Texas, and now account for 1 in 5 of all traffic fatalities.

Dallas Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at 5000 Scyene Road on February 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A witness believed the suspect vehicle to be a black Chevrolet Malibu with silver trim on the rear.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving west bound from 5000 Scyene Road.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Jackson at (214) 670-5817 or via e-mail at jearlynn.jackson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Another 1,317 people were seriously injured.

“From 2015 to 2019, traffic crashes claimed the lives of 3,150 pedestrians,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “To reach our goal of zero deaths on Texas roadways we need all drivers to obey the rules of the road, stay alert and take responsibility for looking out for pedestrians, and for pedestrians to follow safety tips.”

TxDOT offers these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.

Pay attention and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

For pedestrians:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.

Obey all traffic and crosswalks signals.

Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night