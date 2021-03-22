KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller Police said Monday night, March 22, they have seized a vehicle of interest in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of Feng Zhou, 58.

Officers and investigators continue to process evidence and follow-up on leads from witnesses to the incident that took place in the 1100 block of Johnson Road on Saturday, March 20 around 6:00 p.m.

Zhou was walking with his wife when he was struck.

According to police, a grey SUV veered off the road and hit the victim.

Police said the vehicle left the scene eastbound and then turned southbound on Keller-Smithfield Road.

While police have found what they believe to be is that vehicle, they have not reported any arrests in the case yet.

Police are still asking that residents and business owners review their security camera video from 5:50 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle of interest is a newer-model light grey Toyota SUV.

Areas of interest are Bourland Road, Johnson Road, Keller-Smithfield Road and Keller Parkway.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Jensen at 817-743-4532 or bjensen@cityofkeller.com.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with memorial support for Zhou’s family.