GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie said Monday, March 22, it’s looking to hire more than 400 workers for its upcoming Thoroughbred Racing Season starting April 22 through July 11.

Many full-time and part-time seasonal positions are available.

“We offer a fun atmosphere, flexible schedules, competitive wages and great benefits. Whether you are looking for your first ever job or trying to get back to work or even retired, but need something to do we’re interested in you,” Lone Star Park said in a news release about its upcoming job fairs.

When: Tuesday, March 23 – 11 am to 3 pm

Thursday, March 25 – 3 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, April 6 – 11 am to 3 pm

Thursday, April 8 – 3 pm to 7 pm

Where: Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie

1000 Lone Star Parkway

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

The job fairs offer on-the-spot hiring opportunities that include openings in practically every department, the park said.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age for most positions.

The minimum is 16 years of age.

References/background checks will be conducted. Job openings and available work schedules are subject to change without notice.

Lone Star Park is an equal opportunity employer committed to a drug-free workplace.

For a list of current employment opportunities including general job duties, qualifications, pay rates and available work schedules, click here.