FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A neighborhood in far North Fort Worth came together over the weekend to plant trees in their community park. Twenty-five trees that two Keller ISD students, Kat and London, acquired after recognizing a need and finding a solution.

“I noticed overtime that it would be really nice if we could have some shade over the area during the Summer because it gets super-hot,” Kat explained.

Thus the two friends worked on a plan and presented it to the community.

“After we got approval from the HOA board, then we were able to take further steps with the City of Fort Worth to get the supplies and things that we needed,” Kat explains.

Councilman Cary Moon, said he was impressed with the girls’ drive.

“You think of where our kids and teenagers have been over the last 12 months and to hear of two Keller ISD teenagers that are taking initiative to get outside and better their environment is really a tremendous success story,” Moon says.

This weekend, they joined forces with their neighbors to plant the trees they received through a city grant program.

“The difference between having a dream and making it happen — is having the fortitude to make it happen,” Moon said. “Hats off to them for having the drive to take this over the finish line and get those trees planted benefitting our parks and trails.”

And those 25 trees are just the beginning for the dynamic duo.

“To be like, ‘okay, we can really get involved and make a difference and it is not just for us — it is for everyone,’ ” London said.

“Because of this project it’s been more of a pushing factor that I can get out there and do more things,” Kat said.

Kat and London hope others are inspired to make a difference in their communities by doing simple acts like picking up trash.