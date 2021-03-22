DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a motorist found an injured person lying face down, and motionless, at the intersection of 5400 Lewis Street at 1800 Summit Avenue last week.
On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Dallas Police and Dallas-Fire Rescue responded to the location and provided aide.
The injured person was transported to Baylor Hospital. Police said they have identified the person, who remains in a coma.
Anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jameson at 214.671. 731 or Christopher.Jameson@dallascityhall.com.
