FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott held a roundtable Monday to discuss small businesses in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One of his emergency items is protecting businesses from frivolous COVID-19 related lawsuits.

“We have a key focal point, which is supporting our small businesses,” said Gov. Abbott.

He added that companies, which acted recklessly won’t receive protection.

Abbott also spoke about the continued decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, saying the numbers as of Sunday were the lowest in five months.

He said a decline in people testing positive for the coronavirus coupled with an increase of vaccinations (nine million), meant “More businesses can operate fully going forward.”

State Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican from Plano sat next to the governor and said, “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere in the country right now but the great state of Texas.”

Senator Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, also joined Abbott’s discussion in Fort Worth. He addressed the frustrations many small business owners have experienced in the last year.

“As a small business owner, the rules kept changing… the protocols kept shifting,” said Sen. Hancock about COVID restrictions.

Abbott also spoke about what he called the Biden administration’s ill preparation for the current illegal immigration situation at the Texas/Mexico border.

He talked about a migrant facility located in Midland, which he said had no fencing or containment.

“Anyone could leave and go wherever they wanted — into Midland, Dallas or anywhere in the United States of America,” said Abbott.

When asked about the influx of minors trafficked through the border, Abbott touched on the expertise of seasoned patrol agents in dealing with the issue.

“Every migrant child will be working with human trafficking specialists so that we, as a state can crack down on human trafficking.”