AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows more than 350,000 Texans are overdue for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Some of them by more than six weeks.

That is more than the recommended time between the two shots for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

For Moderna it’s between four and six weeks after the first dose.

For Pfizer, it’s three to six weeks.

Health officials say it’s important to get both doses to be fully protected from the coronavirus.

More than 6 million Texans have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.

Another 3 million are fully vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose.