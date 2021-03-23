DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Speeding and Racing Task Force was busy last weekend, arresting 33 people, conducting 209 traffic stops, issuing 181 citations and seizing drugs and guns.
"We recognize there is more work to be done; however, the men and women of the Dallas Police Department hear the concerns of the citizens and are working tirelessly to end these senseless driving behaviors," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie García. "We are aggressively seeking these particular traffic violators and it's resulting not only in arrests for speeding and reckless driving, but we are getting guns and drugs off our streets as well."
They also cleared seven offenses.
During one incident, the SRTF responded to 12100 E. Northwest Highway regarding a reckless driver performing donuts around the gas pumps. The driver was arrested for reckless driving and found to be in possession of a Mini Draco pistol, resulting in an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.
SRTF was monitoring a large take-over of reckless drivers when officers arrested a driver and found individually packaged bags of marijuana, a scale, and large sums of cash.
On previous occasions Air1 and several elements located a group of people doing donuts, which subsequently led to their arrest for reckless driving and a warrant for assault.