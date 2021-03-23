HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the Hurst Jail after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a man and woman he knew, with the woman still in the passenger seat.

Hurt Police said Patrick DeShawn Woodard, 43, jumped into a couple’s car, threatened the man and woman with a gun and knife, and drove off with the woman around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.

It’s started in the 1700 block of Sotogrande Boulevard.

The man who was in the driver’s seat, told police he and Woodard briefly fought over the gun and he sustained minor injuries to his hands during the struggle.

Woodard was able to force the man out of the car and he drove away with the woman.

“Further investigation showed all three involved parties knew each other and the incident was related to a domestic disturbance,” Hurst Police said in a news release.

Hurst Police dispatchers immediately sent out word to surrounding agencies describing the stolen car and circumstances.

Within minutes a Fort Worth Police officer spotted the suspect and vehicle at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Ederville Road in Fort Worth.

Police said Woodard led the officer on a short vehicle pursuit, until he lost control and wrecked into a residence in the 3400 block of Meadowbrook.

Woodard was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and was later taken to the Hurst Jail, where he was booked in for aggravated kidnapping and evading charges.

The woman in the passenger seat was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries she suffered in the crash.