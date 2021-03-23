FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth Animal Care & Control has an overpopulation problem.
As of the morning of March 23, the shelter had more than 340 dogs in their care. In fact, locations in the city have taken in more than 50 dogs in just the last two days, and kennel areas are filling up quickly.
Now, the shelter is making a public plea for help ensuring the welfare of would-be 4-legged family members. Animal control is most desperately in need of homes that can foster pets, and of course adoptees.
In a social media post the organization said, “We need large dog fosters and adopters to help us make space and save lives!”
Anyone interested in fostering a pet can find out more information and fill out a form by clicking here.
The need is urgent, so staff will contact anyone starts the process online within 24 hours. That's how quickly a time could be scheduled to pick up a foster pet.
To encourage new forever owners, all adoption fees are being waived through March 31.