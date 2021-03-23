FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Stop Six neighborhood in Fort Worth now has a permanent COVID vaccination site. Tuesday was opening day, and the goal was simple—get shots in arms.

D’Lashonda Davis drove from Arlington to get the vaccine. “Because of having pre-existing conditions of my own, I was able to get it pretty fast so I’m excited about that,” she said.

Davis spent roughly four weeks on Tarrant County’s wait list. Today she will joined some 200 others in getting vaccinated at Brighter Outlook in Fort Worth. The location is an extension of Ebeneezer Missionary Baptist Church, which has partnered with the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Dr. Sylvia Trent Adams, with The University of North Texas Health Science Center, was instrumental in coordination efforts. “We know that there are so many people in the community who want to get the vaccine, but just have not been able to get access,” she said. “It’s an over joying, overflowing sense of accomplishment.”

Tarrant County has a population of 2.1 million people the novel coronavirus has hit the African-American and Hispanic communities exceptionally hard.

Making access easy has been a lingering challenge that Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks, wants to smooth out. Brooks said, “We’re going to have to go into the hard places… and do education and out reach and make sure that each and every community has access to the vaccine.”

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated must still register and have an appointment.

On March 25 students from the University of North Texas Health Science Center will be at the location registering people who don’t have access to technology.

The vaccination center in Stop Six will operate from 9 AM until 5 PM – Monday through Friday.