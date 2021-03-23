AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 23, “demanding answers to the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.”

In his letter, the Governor urged President Biden and his administration to interview every unaccompanied minor coming across the border to determine if any child has been harmed, groomed, or victimized by human traffickers in any way.

Governor Abbott also called on the Biden Administration “to make clear what they are doing to prosecute human traffickers and address the surge in border crossings.”

“Recent decisions by your administration are emboldening dangerous cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers to ramp up their criminal operations,” Abbott’s letter to the president reads. “In many cases, these criminals entice unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions and expose them to abuse and terror. We have a duty to investigate these border crossings so we can protect the victims of human trafficking that have already crossed our borders, crack down on the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and ensure federal policies do not allow – or even incentivize – such behavior. We must send a clear message to these criminals that human trafficking will not be tolerated in America, and that we will use every available resource to stop this abuse of basic human rights.”

READ THE LETTER HERE

On March 6, Governor Abbott announced Operation Lone Star to send law enforcement personnel and resources to high threat areas along the border.

On March 17, he expanded the Operation to include anti-human trafficking efforts.