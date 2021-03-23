DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A zebra named Keeya died from a head injury at the Dallas Zoo on Monday.

The 6-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra was found unresponsive in the Giants of the Savanna habitat.

Zoologists and veterinarians immediately jumped into action and moved Keeya behind the scenes to assess the situation and administer treatment. Although none of the staff members witnessed the event that led to her injury, it is very likely that she was injured by another animal in the Savanna habitat, according to the zoo.

Sadly, after several hours of treatment and observation, it was apparent to veterinarians that Keeya’s injuries were too severe for her to fully recover.

Thus, zoo veterinarians “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.”

Keeya’s necropsy revealed that she had a fractured spine, an injury that caused paralysis in her lower limbs and from which it would be impossible for her to recover.

In a statement shared via social media, zoologists said Keeya was a protective and attentive mother to Malawa, who was the first Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the zoo in 2020.

Keeya was known by her zoologists as a shy, but sweet zebra who also had a silly side — she was frequently spotted rolling around playfully in her habitat or chasing after boisterous Malawa.

Calling her loss sudden and tragic, Keeya’s care team and zoo family said she will be deeply missed.