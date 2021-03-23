(CBS Local)– Baby Shark is coming to Nickelodeon. On Friday, March 26 a new animated series called “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” will make its debut. The series stars Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark and Luke Youngblood as Baby’s best friend William. Baby Shark has been a cultural phenomenon for a long time and this series will provide something for young kids and parents alike as the show follows Baby and William on fun-filled adventures in their community Carnivore Cove.

CBS Local caught up with Glenn and Youngblood to preview the new series, discuss the keys to succeeding in Hollywood and the cultural impact of Baby Shark.

“It is so cool. Being part of a universe that is gigantic and that every single person on the planet knows about already is really great,” said Youngblood, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Everything has been elevated and it’s just a pleasure to work with Kimiko and the rest of our fantastic cast.”

“The entire thing is so cool. I’m honestly so grateful to be here,” said Glenn. “I think what really excites me about Baby Shark and Baby the character is he is so sweet and so bubbly and so down for anything. He’s down for any adventure. He’s really brave and imperfect. They go around and make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s very emotional in the best way possible. It’s just a pleasure to do and to get to sing all the music that actually drives the plot forward. It’s just such an honor to be here.”

In Friday’s premiere episode, Baby gets his first tooth loose and calls on William to help him lose the tooth so he can trade it for a sand dollar. Both Youngblood and Glenn are excited that parents and kids alike will be able to enjoy this series.

“I think it’s about telling the truth and it’s not thinking about this going out to a three-year-old or a 30-year-old,” said Youngblood. “It’s going out a human being and that’s what is so wonderful about this show in particular. It caters to a pre-school audience and the parents and the grandparents. It is so reflective about what this show is all about.”

“It’s surprising that I am having the time of my life,” said Glenn. “We have fun doing voiceovers, but do this every week and sometimes twice a week. I’m always so excited to go in and do it. It feels very much a part of me. It’s a part of me that I finally get to express. It brings out my inner child and when I end the sessions, I leave with this great feeling of good energy.”

Watch “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.