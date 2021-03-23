NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Covid-19, exercise, Heart Health, isolation, obesity, Overweight, Pandemic, sedentary, Weight gain, Weight Loss

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Dealing with stress during the pandemic has caused physical changes for many Americans — some have gained undesired weight, and others have unintentionally lost weight.

(credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The American Psychological Association’s Stress in America pandemic survey polled 3,013 adults in the U.S. and found that the majority, 61%, said they experienced undesired weight changes.

Forty-two percent of U.S. adults said they gained more weight than they intended, and of those, the amount they reported gaining averaged 29 pounds.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

CBSDFW.com Staff