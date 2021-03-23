NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) — Dealing with stress during the pandemic has caused physical changes for many Americans — some have gained undesired weight, and others have unintentionally lost weight.
The American Psychological Association’s Stress in America pandemic survey polled 3,013 adults in the U.S. and found that the majority, 61%, said they experienced undesired weight changes.
Forty-two percent of U.S. adults said they gained more weight than they intended, and of those, the amount they reported gaining averaged 29 pounds.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦