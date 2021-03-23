FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With entertainment venues opening up and crowds returning, Texas Live in Arlington says they now have a need to hire hundreds of employees.

TaShunda Scott is the Business Development Coordinator for Texas Live and said, “Out of all of the 11 venues that we have we are hiring for most of our front or back of the house positions, and we’re hoping to be fully staffed as we get closer to April.”

Scott says there are in person application opportunities throughout the week at Texas Live.

The jobs are said to pay competitively and they come along with flexible schedules.

For those looking to advance their careers with within Texas Live Scott says continuous training will be provided.

She added, “We have internal training that employees can take to upgrade their skills and upgrade themselves in positions at Texas Live.”

She is encouraging anyone who is looking for work at Texas Live to apply with them as soon as possible.

Scott said, “We definitely want everyone to come in and apply. We want everyone to have the opportunity speak with a manager and see where they fit on our team.”

Anyone interested in applying can click here for more information.