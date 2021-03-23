DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers is the man they are looking for following a deadly shooting inside the PrymeBar Dallas nightclub on Saturday, March 20.

Police said Rogers is wanted for murder and seven counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

Police described him this way:

21-year-old Black male, 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where he is can contact Detective Boz Rojas #10379, (214) 681-1786, or boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com

The shooting happened around 1:30 Saturday morning at PrymeBar Dallas in the 10000 block of Technology Boulevard, near Loop 12.

Police said there was some sort of disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub, leading to an unknown suspect firing shots into a crowd.

A total of eight people were injured in the shooting and transported to area hospitals.

Police said one of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Daisy Navarrete, died from her injuries.