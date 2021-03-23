NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers, Murder Suspect, PrymeBar Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers is the man they are looking for following a deadly shooting inside the PrymeBar Dallas nightclub on Saturday, March 20.

Police said Rogers is wanted for murder and seven counts of aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

Police described him this way:

21-year-old Black male, 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Jonathanlacory Terrell Rogers (credit: Dallas PD)

Anyone with information on where he is can contact Detective Boz Rojas #10379, (214) 681-1786, or boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com

The shooting happened around 1:30 Saturday morning at PrymeBar Dallas in the 10000 block of Technology Boulevard, near Loop 12.

Shooting At PrymeBar Dallas Leaves At Least One Dead (Credit: Tim Lavow CBS 11)

Police said there was some sort of disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub, leading to an unknown suspect firing shots into a crowd.

A total of eight people were injured in the shooting and transported to area hospitals.

Police said one of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Daisy Navarrete, died from her injuries.

