DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have released a photo and more information on a car believed to have fatally struck 21-year-old Jasmine Hassan.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a White Chevrolet Camaro, with front-end damage and extremely dirty.

Officers found Hassan just after 2 a.m. on March 22 in the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue.

She was taken to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue but was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Hassan and a witnesses had left a business in the area. There was a man parked nearby, in a 2-door sedan, as the pair walked to their vehicle.

Police said there was a verbal argument between the three, that turned into a physical altercation between Hassan and the male suspect. At some point Hassan leaned into the driver’s window of the suspect’s vehicle, and with part of her body still inside the car, the man accelerated. The action caused Hassan to fall and the suspect ran over her with the vehicle.

The suspect, described as a Latin male in his early 20’s, fled the scene westbound on McKinney Avenue.

Hassan’s funeral prayer was held at the Dar Al-Salam Mosque in Arlington on March 23. Her burial service will take place at the Ar-Rawda Muslim cemetery.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective G. Baum at 214.671.0010 or via email: gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 048422-2021.