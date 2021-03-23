CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As Texas prepares to qualify everyone for COVID-19 vaccines, a group of people who desperately need the virus protection say they are still sitting at home without it.

Governor Greg Abbott‘s office announced Tuesday, March 23, a new list of counties participating in a program called, Save Our Seniors that offers at-home vaccinations for those people who physically cannot leave their houses.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of the Save Our Seniors program, more elderly Texans are being vaccinated than ever before,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “We will continue to deploy state vaccination resources across Texas to reach more seniors and get more shots in arms.”

But it still won’t help a Carrollton woman who will celebrate her 100th birthday this year and continues to wait for a vaccine.

“I never thought I would live to be 100 but the lord has blessed me,” said Cleta Brown, who has been confined to a bed in her home since she fell and injured her hip.

Still 99 years old, she says she feels healthy, and her family hopes Brown will be around for her centennial celebration in August.

She said her only birthday wish is to get a COVID-19 vaccine so she can hug her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Over the past year she’s only been able to see them through a window outside her home.

Her daughter and her home healthcare nurse say they have been doing everything they can to find someone who will give her a vaccine at home.

Over the past month, the governor has touted a save our seniors program that offers home visits for vaccines.

But Denton, Tarrant, Collin and many other North Texas counties still are not on the list so the search continues for someone to help Brown.

“I think if if my mother got COVID that she wouldn’t survive it,” said Cleta’s daughter, Vicki Brown.

“Our homebound seniors we are just struggling with trying to get them vaccinated at home, I’m kind of running into several roadblocks and I think I’m fairly savvy on the internet but I can’t even find a website to click and register,” said Rachel Bloom, Yellow Rose Hospice Director of Social Services.

Bloom said she has a handful of other bed-bound elderly patients just like Cleta Brown who are still not vaccinated because they don’t live in a senior center and can’t ride in a vehicle.

CBS 11 asked Denton County if they had any suggestions or options to help Brown get an injection and received the following statement:

“We are currently working on plans to reach our residents who have not been able to come to the vaccination clinics. We currently offer transportation services from front door to clinic for those with any transportation challenges. However, we do understand the need to continue evolving our vaccine delivery options to ensure we reach as many individuals as possible.”

So far, 88 of the state’s 254 counties have participated in the Save Our Seniors program.