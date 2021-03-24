WEATHERTORNADO WARNING DENTON COUNTY | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say they’ve solved an 8-month-old murder case.

Dallas Police arrested Anthony Acosta, 28, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 for the murder of Ricardo Espinoza on July 22, 2020.

Acosta was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit.

He was then taken to jail and charged with first degree murder.

His bond has not been set yet.

The deadly shooting happened in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive.

No other details have been released about the case.

