Former Richardson Pearce HS Star Drew Timme Has NCAA Tournament Fandom's AttentionWho would’ve imagined just a few years ago the same young man from Richardson Pearce High School would be closing in on one of the greatest seasons by any team in any sport?

2 hours ago

100-Year-Old North Texan, World War II Pilot Martha Cowan Celebrates Lifetime Of Breaking Gender BarriersWhen asked how it feels to be 100, Cowan responded, "Feels the same way as being less than 100 but I’ve had a wonderful life and I’ve had a lot of wonderful experiences."

4 hours ago

Bedford Police Investigate Reports Of Teens Causing Damage At Trampoline Park, Throwing Rocks At Cars And FightingA review of the business posted on Facebook described groups of teens throwing rocks at cars, climbing onto the rooftops of the development and engaging in sexual activity behind dumpsters on the property.

4 hours ago