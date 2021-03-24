With the State of Texas now mandating that COVID-19 vaccines be open to all adults, Tarrant County is hosting events to help register residents.
Anyone can also register online here.
Here’s a list of registration events:
March 25 Tarrant County College South Campus: 5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119 (3-7 p.m.)
March 31 Tarrant County Charles F. Griffin Subcourthouse: 3500 Miller Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76119 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
April 10 Texas Wesleyan University: 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 (11 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
April 12 Samaria Baptist Church: 4000 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 (3 -7 p.m.)
April 15, 17 Tarrant County College Trinity River Campus East: 245 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76102 (3-7 p.m. April 15 and 11 a.m.-3 pm. on April 17.)
April 19 Como First Missionary Baptist Church: 5228 Goodman Ave., Fort Worth, Tx. 76107 (3-7 p.m.)
April 24 Los Pastores Panaderia: 3812 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.)
April 26 Great Commission Baptist Church: 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Tx., 76133 (3-7 p.m.)
May 3 Baker Chapel AME: 1050 E. Humbolt St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76104 (3-7 p.m.)
May 8 Fiesta Supermarket: 4245 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 (time pending)
May 10 First St. John Cathedral: 2401 E. Berry St., Fort Worth, Tx. 76105 (3-7 p.m.)
May 15 El Rancho Supermercado: 4812 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Tx. 76115 (time pending)