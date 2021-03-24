DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This season’s leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks made a slam dunk this week after a donation to help local healthcare workers put their best foot forward.
Luka Doncic donated 100 pairs of Air Jordan 1 shoes to healthcare staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Specifically, Doncic's donation recognized and benefitted frontline workers who are helping organize and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
THANK YOU to all healthcare workers. Appreciate all you do! 🙏🙏 https://t.co/co3aRdfpUG
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 23, 2021
While Luka couldn’t attend the shoe presentation on March 23 due to NBA COVID health and safety protocols,, he sent a video extending his gratitude saying, “Thank you for everything you did during this pandemic.”
Workers said the gifts were a pleasant surprise that really made their day.
"It was a huge boost for [the healthcare workers] today. They've been doing vaccinations for almost four months. Every day this is their life, seven days a week," said Alisha Orton, director of Ambulatory Operations at UTSW. "And so, just to have the acknowledgement from the community, but also, from the Mavericks. And Luka is a huge acknowledgement for them, and they're so grateful."
Luka and the Mavs are in the middle of a three-game road trip. The 22-year old MVP has been averaging 29 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.4 rebounds a game.