DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is proclaiming Friday, March 26, as “Stop Asian Hate Day” in the city.

The mayor decided to issue the proclamation after the mass shooting that killed eight people, including six Asian American women, last week in Atlanta.

“Hate has no place in our city or our country,” Mayor Johnson said. “I have been disturbed and disgusted by the attacks and bigotry directed at Asian Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hearts go out to all of those who have been affected by the rhetoric and violence we have seen against Asian Americans. It must stop.

“Dallas is a welcoming city, and Stop Asian Hate Day will help us mourn and renew our commitment to stopping poisonous hatred against our diverse communities.”

Mayor Johnson is encouraging people to continue discussing the need to end bigotry against Asian Americans and to use the hashtag #StopAsianHate on social media.

