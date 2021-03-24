HILL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A convenience store owner in Hillsboro sold a $1 million winning lottery scratch ticket, but the cash isn’t going into the bank account of a Texan.
A person from Dayton, Ohio claimed the $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at the Travel Centers store along State Highway 77.
The new millionaire, who spent $20 on the ticket, has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the third of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes, with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.27.