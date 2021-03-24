NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If it feels like we just had a storm threat in North Texas, it’s because we did. Strong to severe storms raced through the Metroplex just Monday evening ahead of a cold front. Here we are two days later discussing another round of strong to severe storms on the horizon.

This storm threat comes by way of a system that was located across the Four Corners of the U.S. as of Wednesday morning. The system will continue to dig southeast into the Lone Star State, ushering in more moisture to our region ahead of energy that arrives tonight.

Expect clouds to increase Wednesday afternoon with an isolated storm threat developing between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., mainly southwest of DFW.

Storm development is expected to quickly ramp up into the evening period as activity passes over the Interstate-35 corridor anytime from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. before moving east. With these storms come several threats to watch for– mainly large hail (quarter-sized or greater) and damaging wind gusts. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in the late afternoon-early evening period.

The center of the storm is set to move overhead in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, providing widespread showers and isolated rumbles of thunder across North Texas.

The severe threat will diminish overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, but heavy pockets of rain are expected. By Thursday afternoon, a quick clearing trend should be underway with sunshine on the return and slightly lower temperatures.