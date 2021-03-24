MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in jail after allegedly leaving his 6-year-old and 9-year-old nephews in the vehicle he wrecked and leaving the scene, as well as firing a shotgun into the air.

Philip Dunkins, 52, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and discharged of a firearm in a municipality.

Mesquite Police said it happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 24,in the area of Big Town Blvd and IH 30.

One witness reported the man had fired the long gun in the air but had not fired at any vehicles.

Officers located the man walking in the 4500 block of IH 30, where he was detained and taken into custody without incident.

The man was found to be in possession of a shotgun and a small-caliber handgun and “appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotic.”

Shortly after detaining him, officers were made aware of a vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Big Town Blvd involving two young children.

It was later determined that the detained subject had been driving the vehicle with his two nephews before wrecking his vehicle and leaving the scene.

The children were treated for injuries at the scene and taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.