FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews searching for an 18-year-old who went missing on March 21 on Benbrook Lake have so far come up empty handed.

Jose Reyes was kayaking with friends when he disappeared in the water. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket. His brother, Juan Sanchez Reyes, says the teenager was incredibly special.

“A lot of people knew him, he was really popular. He was really funny… there was never a dull moment when you were around him. He would brighten up your day.”

Juan Reyes says the group of friends somehow got separated in their kayaks and no one has seen his brother since.

Emergency officials arrived and immediately began searching. They did locate the kayak and some of Jose’s belongings along the water‘s edge but found no sign of the teen.

Texas Game Warden officials are using a sonar device to scour every crevice of Benbrook Lake. They’re working in shift rotations to keep crews safe, but at this point the search and rescue has turned into a recovery mission.

Family members say they are at peace and believe that Jose is with God. Now, they just want closure.

“We just want my brother back… we just want him, we just want to find him. We’re hurting, we’re hurting bad, especially my mom.”

Family members and friends, some with sonars, will head out on the water Wednesday to continue searching for Jose.