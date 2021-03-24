FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar has partnered with the City of Fort Worth in offering a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic — today — where no appointment is needed.
There are up to 1,000 vaccines available.
As of 8 a.m. there was no line at the clinic located at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center on Beaty St.
People can park at Handley Field across the street.
The community center parking lot is reserved to those who have difficulty walking or require the use of wheelchairs or other devices.
Here’s Who’s Eligible:
• Direct healthcare workers
• Residents of long-term care facilities
• People 50 years of age and above – OR – • People 18 years of age and above with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.
• School and childcare personnel