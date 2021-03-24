NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of White House officials and members of Congress are headed to South Texas today to tour a facility for migrant children run by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The White House has been under mounting pressure to allow press access inside facilities housing migrant children as the number of unaccompanied children in custody has ballooned in recent weeks.READ MORE: Today Only: No Appointment Necessary For Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In Fort Worth
The Biden administration has tried to keep the public from seeing images from inside facilities where children have been detained for longer than the 3 days allowed under law, but during the March 24 visit HHS is allowing some press access inside the Carrizo Springs Facility which houses children ages 13-17.READ MORE: Food Bank Calls On Texas Legislators To Update Test That Penalizes Needy For Having More Than 1 Vehicle
A statement from the White House said, in part —
“Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security provided B-roll footage of their Donna and El Paso facilities to members of the media. The Biden Administration is committed to transparency and will continue to work with agencies on creating avenues for media access and visibility at both Homeland Security and Health and Human Service facilities.”MORE NEWS: 'Emergency Town Hall' Addresses Anti-Asian Hate, Violence In US
Carrizo Springs is approximately 115 miles southwest of San Antonio and some 45 miles from the Mexican border.