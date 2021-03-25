FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After nine seasons in the NFL and with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is headed for retirement.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran and team captain told him he was going to retire during exit interviews at the end of last season.
"Tyrone, he came to me right away in the exit interview process, and he's going to retire," McCarthy said during a news conference. "But he is going to be here in the area. He lives right down the road and I've actually seen him a couple of times since."
Crawford was drafted out of Boise State in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Dallas. He played different positions within the defensive line through his career.
He started 79 out of 112 games played in his career and recorded 194 total tackles and 25 sacks.
Crawford missed most of the 2019 season due to a hip injury but did appear in all 16 games in 2020.