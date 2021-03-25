McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He sexually assaulted a 4-year-old and threatened to hurt her parents if she told anyone about the abuse. Now Milvio Salguero-Gonzalez, 44, of Plano will spend the next 50 years in jail.
"The perpetrator's threats were no match for this child's bravery in reporting his abuse and also testifying against him," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.
Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under six, Milvio Salguero-Gonzalez had access to the child through a relationship with the her family.Years later, after a safety program at school, the child told her school counselor, who reported the abuse to Child Protective Services.
Plano Police Department Detective Chris Jones investigated the case. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where she disclosed details about the abuse.
Salguero-Gonzalez is not eligible for parole.
Judge Rayburn Nall presided over the case.