HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City police are asking for help finding criminal mischief suspect Monica Matson for an offense she allegedly committed on Dec. 19, 2019.
Matson is wanted for allegedly destroying someone’s property causing between $2,500 to $30,000 in damages.READ MORE: Crazy Cazboy's, A Discount Shopping Experience, Opening And Hiring In Arlington
The police department shared her photo on March 25, 2021 with some information, saying Matson has been hard to locate. They added that “she may still be in the area but she has yet to pop up.”READ MORE: Texas Winter Storms-Related Deaths Climb To 111
The post also mentioned officers are alright with Matson calling and letting a detective work with her on turning herself in.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Track Your IRS Relief Payment
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should email Sgt. Kyle Barton at kbarton@haltomcitytx.com.