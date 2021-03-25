FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Worldwide Flight Services is a global company specializing in airline industry logistics and freight management with a huge presence at DFW International Airport.

Company officials say if you are interested in working in a fast-paced environment within the airline industry, they have about 50 jobs they need to fill for their warehouse, offices, and out on the ramp.

“In this case we deal primarily with international freighters which are the big airplanes like the FedEx that you see, and in some cases we do the buildup and break down for passenger airlines lets say Qantas or Air China that fly in here,” said Roger Welch, Regional Vice President for WFS.

He says, all of the jobs start off at 15 dollars an hour and they go up from there. There may even be more pay upfront depending on level experience, but if you don’t have any experience he explains the company is willing to train.

Definitely people that have never done this before we welcome them to come in. We will train them to the standards of the airlines and WFS,” he said.

Welch said they are looking for people with all skill level and at different stages of their career, so he is encouraging all who might be interested to apply.

“If you are just coming out of high school, just coming out of college, if you are looking for another job if you are looking for a change of careers.”

