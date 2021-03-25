GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — In the early morning hours of March 25 Garland police were called out to an a crash involving a pedestrian on westbound Interstate-30 near Rosehill Road.
It was just before 4:00 a.m. when officers got to the scene and found a person, who they believe had been hit by an 18-wheeler, gravely injured.
Investigators say the male victim was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi. Crews from the Garland Fire Department took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After further investigation, officers learned two 18-wheelers had been traveling west on I-30 when one swerved to avoid a pedestrian walking in a lane. The semi tractor-trailer behind the first big rig was unable to swerve or stop and hit the victim.
Police say they know the identity of the victim, but are not releasing his name pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing, but so far there have been no criminal charges filed against the truck driver.