FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After a stormy spring night, Armand Ceniza knew the sun would rise and he was nearly as certain that there would be damage at his North Fort Worth home.

“We started hearing it, just a constant, constant barrage against the windows and the walls and the door,” shares Ceniza. “So, we knew that the wind was picking up and it was coming sideways.”

Ceniza’s first brush with severe weather this season, didn’t disappoint.

“I went and I looked, and you can actually see wood fibers,” says Ceniza looking at his storm damaged fence, “it just looked like the entire length of our fence has been shot with gravel.”

Even so, with memories of the winter storms still fresh, his damages then slightly less than his deductible, Ceniza says he’s in no hurry to file a claim.

“I might have it checked out but if it’s not currently leaking then we just started the season,” explain Ceniza. “I’m probably going to hold off. I mean, even at 1% when you apply that 1% to a home’s value, that’s still big money. So, I wouldn’t want to have to pay that more than necessary.”

Still, insurance industry experts urge homeowners to get the facts before making a decision.

“Have a contractor take a look because just because you don’t see absolute damage, doesn’t mean there is not something going on,” says Camille Garcia, Insurance Council of Texas. “It’s safer for somebody who’s an expert to get on top of your roof, to actually take a look. Was there any lifting of the shingles? Was there any damage that could cause further damage to the interior of your home? So let an expert take a look at that and then you can decide whether you want to file a claim or not.”

Meanwhile, Ceniza says Texas weather demands that he pray for the best, while preparing for the worst.

“You know, between the winter storm, and this, the kickoff to spring, I think we’re going to be in for a wild, wild year!”