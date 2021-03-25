CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Joshua man driving a golf cart was struck and killed around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, by someone driving an SUV.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on on Royalwood Circle approximately 0.2 miles east of CR 803 in Johnson County.
The preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Royalwood Circle and a homemade golf cart was traveling west on Royalwood Circle.
Investigators said it’s not clear why, but the SUV veered into the westbound lane striking the golf cart.
The driver of the golf cart 69-year-old, Donald Kelly, was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
There were no other injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing.