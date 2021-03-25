(CBSDFW.COM) – After 84 days of battling COVID-19 in and out of different care facilities, The Colony police officer Hector Garcia was finally able to go home on Thursday.

Fellow officers, family and friends gathered to surprise him in the morning as he was leaving Encompass Rehabilitation in Richardson.

Garcia says he couldn’t believe how many people came to offer their support.

“This is very exciting, very. I wasn’t expecting this. It’s good to know that the PD is behind me 100%, and my family,” Garcia said. “I am excited and ready to go home. It’s been terrible, what I have been through over the past 84 days.”

Garcia has been a beloved member of The Colony Police Department for 16 years.

“We are going to really love having him back! We just can’t wait,” said Chief David Coulon.

Coulon says he and his fellow officers will continue to support him as he recovers.

“The city is behind him, the department is behind him, he has a great family behind him. So I think together we can all be there to help him recover,” Coulon said.