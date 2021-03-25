UPDATE: A spokesperson for Colleyville originally told CBS 11 News the victim had died. The official now says the victim has not died but is currently in the ICU.
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is currently in intensive care after she was found in a pool inside a Life Time fitness center in Colleyville Thursday afternoon, an official said.
A spokesperson for the city said the incident happened at the location on Church Street near Colleyville Boulevard at around 2:10 p.m.
The 66-year-old victim was pulled from the water and a bystander performed CPR, the official said.
She was transported to a hospital, where she is currently in ICU. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police do not suspect foul play.