MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men survived a small plane crash this afternoon just north of Bridgeport Airport in Wise County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found them, ages 78 and 76, around 4 p.m. They were flown to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates the Beechcraft aircraft was approaching the airport to land when the aircraft clipped some trees and went down short of the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the investigation.