NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bridgeport Airport, plane crash, Wise County

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men survived a small plane crash this afternoon just north of Bridgeport Airport in Wise County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found them, ages 78 and 76, around 4 p.m. They were flown to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

READ MORE: Seattle Woman, Marisela Botello Valadez, Who Went Missing In Dallas Found Dead, Murder Warrants Issued For 3 Suspects

Preliminary investigation indicates the Beechcraft aircraft was approaching the airport to land when the aircraft clipped some trees and went down short of the runway.

READ MORE: North Texas Homeowner And Dog Recovering From Stab Wounds Inflicted By Intruder, Suspect Arrested

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Carrollton Man Becomes 20th Arrest By FBI Dallas Office Regarding US Capitol Riot

(credit: Chopper 11)

 

CBSDFW.com Staff