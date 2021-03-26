GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police have identified a 21-year-old suspect in the shooting of an 18-year-old on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The victim was shot in the foot after a small group of men got into an altercation at the Shamrock gas station at 2713 Mustang Drive.

Witnesses said two of the men were shoving each other when one displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect fired his weapon multiple times.

No witnesses were injured.

The suspect got into his car and drove off, while someone drove the victim to the hospital. On the way there, the victim saw an ambulance parked at the 7-Eleven on Mustang and Ira E. Woods and stopped for medical assistance. Medics then transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to identify the shooter through witness accounts and surveillance video. The suspect faces charges for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators said they do not believe others are in danger.