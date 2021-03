DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for help after a woman was found dead from homicidal violence in a wooded area.

Police said the woman was found in an area near the 8100 block of Clark Road.

Further information is unknown at this time as police look for information surrounding her death. Pictures of the victim were released.

Police have not yet released her identity.

Anyone who may know the victim or anything about the murder is asked to call police at 214.918.9096.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.