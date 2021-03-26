DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is in stable condition in a Dallas hospital after being attacked by four loose pit bulls she was feeding, police said.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 26 on Belt Line Road near Eagle Ford Drive in the Mountain Creek Lake area.
The woman called for police and when officers got there, the dogs rushed toward the officers.
One officer fired his handgun multiple times, striking at least one of the dogs.
One dog is deceased and the others ran away.
Dallas Animal Control is investigating.