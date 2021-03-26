DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers, Derrick Lane and Brandon Shaw were arrested for the murder of Edward Cade, 18, on February 20, 2021.
Cade was killed in the 4700 block of Country Creek Drive.
Both suspects were taken to Dallas Police Headquarters on March 25 and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit.
They were subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder.
A Dallas County Magistrate will determine their bond eligibility.