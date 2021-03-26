FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas VA’s clinic in Fort Worth, which cares for about 50,000 veterans, will now be closed through the middle of April due to winter storm damage.

Water lines that burst due to the severe winter weather in mid-February left the entire first floor and some of the second floor uninhabitable, according to North Texas VA system director Dr. Stephen Holt. The clinic also dealt with power outages.

“It’s a huge hit,” Holt said. “With about 50,000 of our veterans served in that Fort Worth area.” Water flooded areas housing critical equipment like radiology, and some of the sterile areas in the building.

The clinic was originally supposed to reopen during the second week of March, and the date was then pushed back to at least March 31. However, now the reopening date has been pushed back a third time to at least Monday, April 19.

Veterans use the clinics not only for primary and dental care, but for specialty services including cardiology, physical therapy, imaging and social work. The building off of south Loop 820 is the largest leased space the VA has, according to the department’s website. It serves veterans in 16 western counties, including Parker, Johnson and Hood.

The VA system said it will continue to contact patients to reschedule any appointments. Those with immediate needs though may need to travel to the main hospital campus in Dallas.