PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a collective exclamation of “finally!” in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex after the announcement of two H-E-B stores for the area.

The company said Friday that it will be opening its flagship stores in Frisco and Plano starting in Fall 2022. Groundbreaking is expected to begin this summer.

In a news release, the popular Texas grocery chain said the decision to expand into the DFW area was to “build on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforce its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas.”

The store in Frisco will be located on the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street, while the Plano one will be at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

The North Texas area currently has H-E-B stores located outside the Metroplex in cities like Ennis, Waxahachie and Burleson.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere welcomed the grocery chain to his city, saying “We are so proud H-E-B chose the City of Excellence to launch their ever-popular grocery concept locally. This flagship store will add to the fabric of our community and that makes us Texan and special. Welcome H-E-B!”