DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just before 9:30 p.m. on March 25 when reports of a shooting sent Dallas police to a house in the 800 block of Lydia Lane.

When officers arrived they found 49-year-old Kristie Marie Acosta suffering from at least one gunshot wound and witnesses said it was her son who pulled the trigger. had been shot. Kristie Acosta was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police took her son, Joe Pizana Acosta, into custody. When detectives attempted to question the 32-year-old he invoked his right for an attorney.

Acosta has been charged with murder and is in the Dallas County Jail. His bond has not been set.