SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Longview brothers, Thomas Ricardo “Big Hub” Hubbard, 40, and Dennis Derrell “Little Hub” Hubbard, 39, were sentenced to federal prison this week in separate firearms cases.

“These cases demonstrate that we will vigorously pursue felons who acquire and use firearms in their crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The defendants were multi-convicted felons who chose to acquire and carry firearms. We will continue to partner with federal and local agencies to investigate and prosecute the most dangerous members of the criminal community.”

“Big Hub” Hubbard pleaded guilty on January 9, 2020, to use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

“Little Hub” pleaded guilty on October 28, 2020, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On March 25, 2021, he was sentenced to four years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. Both Hubbard brothers were also ordered to forfeit firearms and ammunition related to their offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 20, 2019, a Tatum police officer attempted to stop “Little Hub” on suspicion of drunk driving after Hubbard’s vehicle was seen swerving. Hubbard refused to stop and traveled several miles at low speed before finally pulling over. As the officer approached Hubbard’s vehicle, he gave Hubbard commands to exit his vehicle with his hands visible. Hubbard started to comply, but then abruptly drove away as the officer approached. After a short distance, Hubbard again pulled over and again began to comply with the officer’s instructions to exit the vehicle. However, Hubbard again drove away from the officer as he approached Hubbard’s vehicle. After a few more miles of pursuit, Hubbard entered the City of Beckville, Texas, where officers had converged to set up a roadblock at an intersection. Hubbard attempted to drive around the roadblock before he was finally boxed-in by police. Hubbard then surrendered and was arrested. A handgun and .40 caliber ammunition were located inside Hubbard’s car. Hubbard has multiple prior felony convictions.

In a separate incident, on April 8, 2019, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) officers executed a search warrant at “Big Hub” Hubbard’s home and located a rifle, ammunition, 16.42 grams of PCP, 37.62 grams of “ice” methamphetamine, and 32.9 grams of crack cocaine. All of these items were located in his bedroom. He claimed ownership of those items in a subsequent interview and also admitted that, among other reasons, he possessed the firearm for the purpose of protecting his drug dealing activities.