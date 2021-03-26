DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Seattle woman who went missing in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas in October 2020 has been found dead and murder warrants have been issued for three suspects, police said Friday.

Police said Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, was last seen alive on Oct. 5, 2020 and believed she was the victim of foul play.

Her body was found on March 24, 2021 in a wooded area near East Belt Line Road and Post Oak Road in Wilmer, Texas, police said.

A suspect, identified as 49-year-old Nina Marano, was arrested on March 25 in Miami, Florida, and charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, 31-year-old Charles Beltran and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes, are at-large and are wanted for murder, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Botello Valadez went to Dallas on Oct. 2, 2020 to visit a person known as Ortiz. He told detectives she took a Lyft ride from his apartment to an unknown location on the evening of Oct. 4 and that it was the last time he saw her.

Through the investigation, police learned from cell phone records that Botello Valadez and the suspects were together at Beltran’s and Dykes’ home in Mesquite on the last day she was alive, the affidavit stated.

Police searched the Mesquite home and found blood that had been cleaned from a carpet. The blood was a match to Botello Valadez.

The affidavit stated police also found a hair sample in the trunk of a vehicle registered to Beltran and Dykes and believed the sample appears to match the victim.

According to the affidavit, the suspects have refused to speak to police, left their jobs and moved out of their homes.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Beltan and Dykes is asked to immediately call 911.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214.373.8477.